PD: Lover's quarrel led to killing of Chaparral star athlete

A skirmish between two families which ended in the death of a collegiate athlete who went to Chaparral High School began as a disagreement over an alleged romantic relationship, detectives said.

Las Vegas Metro police disclosed the arrest report for 17-year-old Richard Newsome, who is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Richard Nelson. Newsome's mother, Tiana Thomas, was also arrested on a count of accessory to murder with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, Newsome's sister, Imunique Newsome, was engaged in a tiff with the victim's relative, Oniesha Coleman. Coleman, who was in a relationship with Imunique's friend Alicia Agudo, was accused by Imunique and Agudo for an extra relationship with another woman.

On Jan. 14, Agudo, Imunique Newsome and another friend were heading to Coleman's home for a social gathering before Agudo decided to confront Coleman over the phone about the allegations.

During the phone call, the conversation led Coleman to revoke invitation to Agudo and Newsome to her home, according to the report. In the process, Coleman referred to Imunique Newsome as a "stupid bitch," angering Newsome who then separated from her friends on the way to Coleman's home.

After being denied entry to Coleman's home, Agudo was later met with Imunique as well as her mother and two brothers, police said. One of the brothers was Richard Newsome, the suspect.

Newsome's family went to Coleman's home to find Oniesha. After they were rebuffed by Coleman's parents, they left but stayed in the area, police said.

Just minutes later, though, the Newsome family and Agudo spotted Coleman sitting in a vehicle parked in front of her home. Police said Agudo went to the vehicle and tried to remove Coleman by grabbing her hair. The two women fell to the ground with Coleman on top of Agudo.

Newsome's family went over and yelled for Coleman to get off of Agudo, the report said. That was when Tiana Thomas punched Coleman in the face, the document stated. Police also said Imunique's brothers started to kick and hit Coleman.

During the physical fight, several of Coleman's family members, including Richard Nelson, got out of their home to assist and render aid to Coleman. Richard Nelson approached the pile, trying to get Imunique Newsome's brothers off of her sister, police said.

According to the arrest report, Newsome's brothers retreated, but one of them, Richard, took out a handgun and fired several shots at Richard Nelson, striking him in the torso.

The Newsome family escaped the area in a vehicle, police said. Richard Nelson was rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where he died.

Investigators were able to identify Richard Newsome as the shooter through a photo lineup interview with the victim's parents, police said.

The arrest report stated on Tuesday an attorney arranged for Richard Newsome and Tianna Thomas to surrender. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Richard Newsome was certified to face a murder with a deadly weapon charge as an adult. As of Thursday, the 17-year-old was in open booking at Clark County Detention Center. Newsome is slated for his initial appearance in court Friday.

Tianna Thomas was booked into Clark County Detention Center but later bailed out. A probable cause review took place Thursday. Her next court date is set for April 3.

