Power restored to most of 2,200 customers in Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
More than 2,200 customers were without power in Southern Nevada, according to NV Energy.

The majority of customers without power were in the northwest part of the Valley near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive. As well as, Alexander Road and Durango Drive. Approximately 265 customers were without power in Henderson.

Power was expected to be restored by about 3 p.m.

The cause of the outage was listed as "equipment" on NV Energy's website.

