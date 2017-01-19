Minor injuries reported in collision involving CCSD bus

A school bus was involved in a crash near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue. (Roland Kennedy/Facebook)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a Clark County School District bus Thursday.

It occurred at 8:50 a.m. near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue.

Police said minor injuries were reported in the collision involving a sedan and the bus.

It was not immediately known how many students were on the bus or what school they are from.

An investigation is ongoing.

