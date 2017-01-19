Raiders file for relocation to Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Raiders are one step closer to calling Las Vegas home.

The NFL team filed to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas Thursday, according to Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

In statement, Sisolak said he appreciates the commitment from the Raiders organization and the efforts of the Adelson family. He added, that he is looking forward to league meetings and he hopes "that someday soon we will be able to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Nevada."

A vote from the league’s owners to formally move the team to the Valley is expected in the spring in Arizona.

A spokesperson for the NFL said 24 votes are required to officially move the team.

Our statement re Raiders. pic.twitter.com/Ru4BNulNUK — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 19, 2017

According to the NFL, if the move is approved by owners then the team will likely play at least the next couple of years in Oakland.

Nevada lawmakers have already approved funding for a $1.9 billion domed stadium, using private and public funds. Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson would contribute $650 million for the NFL stadium, adding to $750 million of public money and $500 million from the Raiders. However, Adelson’s contribution was in question after he stated he “could live without the deal” during a conference in Israel.

The process to officially bring the team to Las Vegas could take several more weeks.

