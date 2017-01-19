Teen suspect in Chaparral grad's killing identified

A teen who was arrested in connection to the death of a former Chaparral High School football player has been identified.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed 17-year-old Richard Newsome was booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. His identity was previously withheld until he was certified through the Clark County District Attorney’s Office as an adult. Newsome was transferred to the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday.

Newsome and his mother, Tianna Thomas, were taken into custody Tuesday. They were sought in connection to the shooting death of Richard Nelson on Jan. 15.

Police said a fight took place in the 4800 block of Sacks Drive between several females. Nelson tried to break up the fight when another male fired multiple shots at him. The suspect and several others left the scene.

Nelson graduated from Chaparral School in 2016 and was attending Missouri State University.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

