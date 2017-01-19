Teen suspect in Chaparral grad's killing identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen suspect in Chaparral grad's killing identified

Posted: Updated:
Richard Newsome (Source: LVMPD) Richard Newsome (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A teen who was arrested in connection to the death of a former Chaparral High School football player has been identified.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed 17-year-old Richard Newsome was booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. His identity was previously withheld until he was certified through the Clark County District Attorney’s Office as an adult. Newsome was transferred to the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday. 

Newsome and his mother, Tianna Thomas, were taken into custody Tuesday. They were sought in connection to the shooting death of Richard Nelson on Jan. 15.

Police said a fight took place in the 4800 block of Sacks Drive between several females. Nelson tried to break up the fight when another male fired multiple shots at him. The suspect and several others left the scene.

Nelson graduated from Chaparral School in 2016 and was attending Missouri State University.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.