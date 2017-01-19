Pet killed in Las Vegas house fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pet killed in Las Vegas house fire

Posted: Updated:
File image (AP) File image (AP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a pet died in a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the incident in the 3200 block of Discovery Bay Court, near Desert Inn Road and Fort Apache Road.

The department said it appears the fire started in the laundry room.

A pet died in the fire, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation on the fire is ongoing.

The estimated amount of damage has not been released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.