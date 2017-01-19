Pet killed in Las Vegas house fire

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a pet died in a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the incident in the 3200 block of Discovery Bay Court, near Desert Inn Road and Fort Apache Road.

The department said it appears the fire started in the laundry room.

A pet died in the fire, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation on the fire is ongoing.

The estimated amount of damage has not been released.

