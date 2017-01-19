Family: Son, 3, inside home when mom killed in double slaying

Metro police at the scene of a double homicide in the north part of the town on Jan. 19, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A man and a woman were shot and killed late Wednesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley. The incident also resulted in wounds to another man.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to reports of a man found shot outside a home in the 700 block of McWilliams Avenue, near Washington Avenue and H Street, at 10:53 p.m.

Arriving officers located a man running down the street with gunshot wounds to his hands. Police said the wounded man came from an apartment where a homicide took place.

Police then found the bodies of a man and a woman inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. Police said narcotics may have been involved.

Citing a preliminary investigation, two people who had been at the apartment earlier in the night knocked on the door and were allowed in. A short time later, the surviving victim heard gunshots and was then shot in the hands. That victim was able to escape.

The surviving victim was treated at University Medical Center for his injuries.

Lt. Dan McGrath said the man is a key witness who was not being "100 percent cooperative."

Friends, family members and neighbors said they don't know the other four men involved, but they do know the female victim. Her father identified her as 27-year-old Alyssa Nicole Velasco.

"She was a cute girl," said neighbor Anita Jones. "The only hope we have is the guy that got shot that lived."

Velasco lived at the home with her 3-year-old son. Family members said the little boy was home at the time but was not hurt. Now they are trying to figure out how to explain this to him.

"He's barely walking. He's walking, but you know when you get to that age where you fall and stumble?" said neighbor Joel Levi. "They was good people. They just told me go to school, don't end up on the streets"

Velasco's father said she was fully committed to her son and was not involved in drugs. They said she must have been in the wrong place at the wrong time or caught being with the wrong people.

"I just walk here, go to school, see people get killed every day," sighed Levi. "It's nothing new."

"It's just a horrid shame... If you're taught to think, why would you even be involved in this type of activity?" said Jones. "You have common sense to know right from wrong, so the people that did this? I really hope they catch them. "

The deaths involved in the case represented the 7th and 8th homicides in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

