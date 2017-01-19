Fire in Las Vegas apartment kills woman, child

Fire crews at the scene of a deadly apartment blaze on Lake Mead Boulevard Jan. 19, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A girl who was critically injured in a house fire early Thursday morning died at University Medical Center hours later. The same fire claimed the life of a woman, according to Las Vegas firefighters.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, a call of the fire came a home at 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Las Vegas firefighters forced open a door and battled through flames and smoke to find a woman lying on the floor in front of a couch. LVFR said the woman died at the scene.

They later found a young girl unresponsive, lying in a hallway of the home. She was taken to the Trauma Unit at University Medical Center. A man, found lying outside the home, was also taken to UMC. Both he and the girl had critical burns and smoke inhalation, according to Tim Szymanski, public information officer with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Family members of the girl, Kaysha Ray, later said the child died of her injuries. They also identified her mother as the woman who died at the home. The girl's father, Andrew Ray, is the person who was admitted to UMC with critical injuries.

Two teen girls in the apartment escaped. They were treated for a cut and possible smoke inhalation at UMC, LVFR said.

Fire investigators said they believe the fire started in the living room, but its cause is still under investigation. The American Red Cross assisted the nine people displaced from their homes in the fire.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $35,000.

No smoke alarms were found in the apartment.

