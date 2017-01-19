Vegas police seeking robber who opened fire twice in crime spree

Police said the robber opened fire twice over his crime spree. (LVMPD)

Police said the suspect is a bilingual Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s. (LVMPD)

Police are seeking an armed robber who opened fire during two of his heists earlier this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the robber is tied to a series of hold-ups between Jan. 7 and Jan. 17.

Police described the robber as a Hispanic man in his early to mid 20s. He is 5'9" in height with an average build.

Police said the bilingual suspect wears a bandana covering the lower part of his face. He also sported a gray two-tone hooded sweatshirt and prescription glasses. He is known to carry several different firearms.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

