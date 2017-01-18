Volunteers needed for key count of homeless in Las Vegas Valley

A key head count of the homeless population in Las Vegas will need volunteers to take part.

The City of Las Vegas is seeking people to help count homeless individuals from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 24 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The count is key for the community. According to the city, data from the count will be used to calculate federal funding allocations, which would ensure that services are delivered more effectively and efficiently to those in need.

Six locations across the Las Vegas Valley, including in cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson, will draw the focus of the count. The starting point will be at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada at 1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas.

If you would like to volunteer, you can register at this link.

