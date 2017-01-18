Barricade near Vegas Valley and Nellis ends - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Barricade near Vegas Valley and Nellis ends

Posted: Updated:
Police responded to an area near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Driver on a call of a domestic battery on Jan. 18, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5) Police responded to an area near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Driver on a call of a domestic battery on Jan. 18, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A barricade that stemmed from a domestic violence call was resolved Wednesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a person refused to surrender after a battery was reported in the area.

Police said they received the domestic disturbance call at 6:13 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Residents living in apartments near the call were ordered to evacuate.

Police later tweeted that the barricade situation was resolved and residents were allowed back into their homes.

Police did not disclose whether there was an arrest in the case.

