Barricade near Vegas Valley and Nellis ends

Police responded to an area near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Driver on a call of a domestic battery on Jan. 18, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

A barricade that stemmed from a domestic violence call was resolved Wednesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a person refused to surrender after a battery was reported in the area.

Police said they received the domestic disturbance call at 6:13 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Residents living in apartments near the call were ordered to evacuate.

#LVMPD SWAT en route to 2 unrelated barricades: 1 near Nellis & Vegas Valley, 1 near Durango & Deer Springs. Avoid both areas. #LVMPDNews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 19, 2017

At a barricade near Vegas Valley and Nellis. Police have a domestic violence suspect surrounded in his apartment @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/7extreztUW — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) January 19, 2017

Spoke to neighbors who say police have been out here about 2 hrs. Suspects sister and police using megaphone to negotiate w him @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/YrJkoPwAgt — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) January 19, 2017

Police later tweeted that the barricade situation was resolved and residents were allowed back into their homes.

The situation in the southeast valley has been resolved. Evacuees will be allowed back shortly. The northwest event remains ongoing. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 19, 2017

Police did not disclose whether there was an arrest in the case.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.