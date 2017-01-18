Person tied to attempted murder case barricaded in NW Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person tied to attempted murder case barricaded in NW Valley

Posted: Updated:
Police blocked off a street near a barricade call in the area of Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive on Jan. 18, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5) Police blocked off a street near a barricade call in the area of Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive on Jan. 18, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

A person suspected in an attempted murder case was barricaded inside a home in the Centennial Hills area of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the 9000 block of Echelon Point Drive, near Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive, at 6:57 p.m.

Police said detectives were attempting to take the wanted suspect into custody when the man refused to leave a home. 

SWAT officers were called to the neighborhood. Police also said nearby homes were evacuated and roads were closed as a result of the call.

A FOX5 viewer posted video of the police response in his neighborhood:

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

