Driver captured on video hitting vehicle from rival company

Written by Cherney Amhara

A property restoration company said a driver from a rival outfit intentionally bump into one of its vehicles.

Brian Whiteway, the CEO of DallasWhite Restoration, said he has yet to get an explanation from his rival since it happened.

"It was just shocking!" Whiteway expressed. "At first I thought, out of the gate, that it was clearly an accident. Somebody texting, somebody drunk driving.”

Upon further review, Whiteway said, the incident was "1,000 percent" premeditated. One of his employees alerted him of the damage.

"Our equipment and our employees are our biggest asset,” said Whiteway. “So having a vehicle down and out like this sets us back quite a bit."

Whiteway said he's not only concerned about the damage to the truck, but also worried about his employees, who say it could have been intentional.

The damaged car belonged to Kato McKay.

"I thought that was crazy,” said McKay. “Then, the question remained: Why?"

When reached, Westside Restoration, the company accused of the incident, was not available for comment.

Whiteway wants reimbursement for the damage.

"I can only hope that it wasn't aimed at one of my employees,” said Whiteway. “And, that it's not a continuous vindictive act to my company."

Whiteway said he spook to the manager of the rival company, but not the company’s owner. He is hoping to do so in the next few days.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.