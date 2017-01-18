Driver captured on video hitting vehicle from rival company - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver captured on video hitting vehicle from rival company

Posted: Updated:
A surveillance camera captured a truck bumping into a vehicle belonging to a rival company. (FOX5) A surveillance camera captured a truck bumping into a vehicle belonging to a rival company. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Written by Cherney Amhara

A property restoration company said a driver from a rival outfit intentionally bump into one of its vehicles.

Brian Whiteway, the CEO of DallasWhite Restoration, said he has yet to get an explanation from his rival since it happened.

"It was just shocking!" Whiteway expressed. "At first I thought, out of the gate, that it was clearly an accident. Somebody texting, somebody drunk driving.”

Upon further review, Whiteway said, the incident was "1,000 percent" premeditated. One of his employees alerted him of the damage.

"Our equipment and our employees are our biggest asset,” said Whiteway. “So having a vehicle down and out like this sets us back quite a bit."

Whiteway said he's not only concerned about the damage to the truck, but also worried about his employees, who say it could have been intentional.

The damaged car belonged to Kato McKay.

"I thought that was crazy,” said McKay. “Then, the question remained: Why?"

When reached, Westside Restoration, the company accused of the incident, was not available for comment.

Whiteway wants reimbursement for the damage.

"I can only hope that it wasn't aimed at one of my employees,” said Whiteway. “And, that it's not a continuous vindictive act to my company."

Whiteway said he spook to the manager of the rival company, but not the company’s owner. He is hoping to do so in the next few days. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:38:08 GMT
    Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Ohio cheerleader accused of burying baby alive in backyard

    Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:49:59 GMT
    (FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.(FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.