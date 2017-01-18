American Humane investigating treatment of dog in film - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

American Humane investigating treatment of dog in film

A video captured an animal wrangler handling a German shepherd over water during the filming of "A Dog's Purpose." (Source: TMZ.com) A video captured an animal wrangler handling a German shepherd over water during the filming of "A Dog's Purpose." (Source: TMZ.com)
The organization that ensures animal safety in film and television productions said Wednesday it is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning water during the making of "A Dog's Purpose."

American Humane has also suspended its safety representative who worked on the film and is hiring an independent investigator to explore the matter, said Mark Stubis, a spokesman for the organization.

The incident came to light when celebrity site TMZ.com posted a minute-long video it says was shot during production of "A Dog's Purpose."

It shows a German shepherd apparently terrified to get into a pool and a trainer forcing the dog into the water.

Universal Pictures, which is releasing "A Dog's Purpose" on Jan. 27, has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a Twitter post that dog lovers should boycott the film "to send the message that dogs & other animals should be treated humanely, not as props."

Actor Josh Gad, who lends his voice to a dog in the film, issued a statement on Twitter saying he has asked the studio and production team for an explanation of what he calls "disturbing images."

He said that while the finished film is "one of the most beautiful love letters to animals I have ever seen," he was troubled by the video.

"I am shaken and sad to see any animal put in a situation against its will," Gad wrote. A publicist for the actor confirmed the post was authentic.

