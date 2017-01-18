Vegas military family's trailer stolen before cross-country move

A photo of the trailer that was stolen in North Las Vegas on Jan. 17, 2017. (FOX5)

A military family preparing to move from North Las Vegas to the East Coast are scrambling to locate a trailer filled with their belongings.

Air Force veteran Kenneth Coleman said he and his family woke up Tuesday morning to find their trailer stolen from in front of their home.

The trailer is important to Kenneth and his wife Mayan Coleman. The latter is an active duty airwoman who recently was stationed to New Jersey. The trailer was supposed to head out there with Kenneth Coleman.

"You think you are safe from having your stuff stolen," Kenneth Coleman lamented. "And it's something (I) actually need."

According to Kenneth, he purchased the trailer solely for the move. Until the theft, it was in his possession for only four days. The 2017 Mirage 7' by 16' trailer was not cheap, either, costing the family $4,200.

"Right now, we're hoping we can find the trailer," Coleman said. "But, if not, we're going to have to find some other way to get our stuff moved."

Police have yet to check out the scene after they were contact, according to Coleman. Surveillance cameras belonging to a neighbor caught the people who took the trailer.

"[In the video] you can see two individuals. You can't tell if they're male or female. This all took maybe 45 seconds. You can see a black truck, helping a U-Haul, who is connected to our U-Haul," Coleman said pointing at the video.

If you recognize this trailer or black truck, you are asked to call North Las Vegas police.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.