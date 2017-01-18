Wynn Las Vegas stops selling Tom Ford after dress flap - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wynn Las Vegas stops selling Tom Ford after dress flap


The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File) The signs from the Encore and Wynn are shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling a famous fashion designer's products following a hubbub over whether he would dress President-elect Donald Trump's wife, Melania.

Wynn Las Vegas spokesman Michael Weaver confirmed the hotel removed the Tom Ford line of cosmetics and sunglasses from its stores over the weekend, but declined to say why.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel that hotel owner Steve Wynn "said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel."

Ford has said he declined to dress Melania Trump years ago and he believes his clothes are too expensive for first ladies.

Trump told Fox his wife never asked Ford to dress her and "doesn't like" Ford or his designs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

