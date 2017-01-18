Motorcyclist charged in fatal Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist charged in fatal Las Vegas crash

Posted: Updated:
The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File) The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 1, according to authorities.

Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Seth Bennet, of Las Vegas was arrested for felony DUI resulting in death.

NHP said Bennet was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a female passenger, identified as Kristy Singer, 31, on the State Route 160 and Interstate 15 northbound fly over on ramp. The motorcycle entered the left shoulder and hit a concrete barrier. Bennet and Singer were ejected from the motorcycle.  The motorcycle continued down the ramp before coming to a rest on the left shoulder.

Bennet was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, NHP said. Singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP said a mug shot of Bennet was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:38:08 GMT
    Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Ohio cheerleader accused of burying baby alive in backyard

    Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:49:59 GMT
    (FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.(FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.