Motorcyclist charged in fatal Las Vegas crash

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 1, according to authorities.

Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Seth Bennet, of Las Vegas was arrested for felony DUI resulting in death.

NHP said Bennet was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a female passenger, identified as Kristy Singer, 31, on the State Route 160 and Interstate 15 northbound fly over on ramp. The motorcycle entered the left shoulder and hit a concrete barrier. Bennet and Singer were ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle continued down the ramp before coming to a rest on the left shoulder.

Bennet was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, NHP said. Singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP said a mug shot of Bennet was not immediately available.

