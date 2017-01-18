Candy Color Lenses owner gets prison in US counterfeit case - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Candy Color Lenses owner gets prison in US counterfeit case

Posted: Updated:
A judge holds a gavel in an undated image. (File) A judge holds a gavel in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A 30-year-old man who admitted illegally importing and selling counterfeit contact lenses across the U.S. without a prescription has been sentenced in Las Vegas to nearly four years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said former Candy Color Lenses owner Dmitriy Melnik was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months for his guilty plea in September to conspiracy to traffic counterfeit goods.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan also ordered Melnik to pay $200,000 in restitution and forfeit $1.2 million in proceeds derived from the sales.

Melnik admitted importing lenses from China and South Korea and selling them under labels such as Ciba Vision FreshLook COLORBLENDS, Cool Cosmetic Tornado B, and Innova Vision ColorMaker, ColorNova, Magic, Dragon Gold and Picasso.

Prosecutors say Melnik admitted that some lenses were substandard and some were found to be contaminated with potentially dangerous bacteria.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:38:08 GMT
    Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Ohio cheerleader accused of burying baby alive in backyard

    Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:49:59 GMT
    (FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.(FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.