North Dakota man identified as man killed in Las Vegas stabbing

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

Authorities have identified a man from North Dakota as the person killed in a stabbing in Las Vegas on Sunday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Justin Boyer died as the result of the incident. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Boyer was involved in a fight with a family member at a home in the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way, near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way. Boyer and the relative were separated by a roommate, but a few minutes later Boyer attacked the relative again.

The other man involved in the fight was treated for injuries at University Medical Center, police said. He has not been arrested because it appears he was acting in self-defense.

Police said once the investigation is finished, the findings will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.