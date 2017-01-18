Man robs marijuana dispensary at gunpoint

A Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is parked in front of a medical marijuana dispensary on South Rainbow Boulevard after an armed robbery on Jan. 18, 2017. (FOX5)

Police responded Wednesday to a call of an armed robbery inside a medical marijuana dispensary in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident happened at 11:36 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.

"He came in and pointed the gun at the patient and demanded for our staff to let them both in," said Lucy Esperanza, who is an assistant manager at CannaCopia Las Vegas Medical Marijuana dispensary.

The suspect stole a small amount of marijuana and money, according to police.

Esperanza said the suspect tied the employees up with zip ties before he left the store.

"[The employees] are shaken up but everyone is just grateful that everyone is safe," Esperanza said.

Robert Casillas, a consultant for the dispensary, said all of the employees hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Casillas said the employees recently went through a training on what to do in robbery situations.

"We know in the cannabis industry that we're going to be targeted," said Casillas. "The biggest thing is compliance. No eye contact. Give them what they want. Don't irritate them, and just comply comply comply."

Due to federal regulations, medical marijuana shops are a cash-only business.

"People assume we keep large amounts of money here on property which is not true," Esperanza said. "We keep it low, we keep the necessities and that's about it."

Police, and employees would not disclose how much was stolen. Casillas would only state that it wasn't very much, especially because employees cannot access the vault. He also said the robbers were lucky that there weren't any armed guards on duty at the time of the robbery.

"Think twice before robbing a medical marijuana dispensary," he said. "It's dangerous."

"Honestly you're on camera. Good luck," said Marcos Olayo, another man who works in the marijuana industry. "If you want to risk everybody's lives for a couple bucks and a little bit of short change... then I would think twice before doing it again."

