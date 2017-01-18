Missing Texas teen possibly in Las Vegas area

A missing teenager from Texas may travel to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Tyler Hinton was last seen on Jan. 18, 2016 in Longview, Texas. Officials believe Hinton may still be in Texas or traveling to the Las Vegas area.

Hinton was described as a black female, 16-years-old, 120 pounds, 5’5” tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Hinton's whereabouts you are urged to call 9-1-1 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

