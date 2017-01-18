Moped rider killed in crash on Fremont Street - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Moped rider killed in crash on Fremont Street

Posted: Updated:
Officers at the scene of a fatal crash involving a moped on Jan. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Officers at the scene of a fatal crash involving a moped on Jan. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a moped and another vehicle in the east part of town overnight Wednesday.

Officers said a 48-year-old man was riding a moped south on Fremont Street when it ran a red light and collided with a Toyota Corolla on St. Louis Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Police previously said the collision occurred near Boulder Highway, but later stated that was incorrect. 

The man on the moped was ejected after the impact and died at the scene according to Metro.

Police said the 58-year-old female driver of the Toyota was also injured in the crash. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and officers had lane restrictions at the scene after the collision.

This was the fourth traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when further information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.     

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:49:11 GMT
    Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:05:17 GMT
    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.