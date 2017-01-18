Moped rider killed in crash on Fremont Street

Officers at the scene of a fatal crash involving a moped on Jan. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a moped and another vehicle in the east part of town overnight Wednesday.

Officers said a 48-year-old man was riding a moped south on Fremont Street when it ran a red light and collided with a Toyota Corolla on St. Louis Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Police previously said the collision occurred near Boulder Highway, but later stated that was incorrect.

The man on the moped was ejected after the impact and died at the scene according to Metro.

Police said the 58-year-old female driver of the Toyota was also injured in the crash. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and officers had lane restrictions at the scene after the collision.

This was the fourth traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

