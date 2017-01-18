1 critically injured in Henderson townhouse fire

Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A plane at Henderson Executive Airport rolled into a fence and down a rocky area, causing significant damage, an airport spokesperson said.More >
A man is dead and police said a neighbor is responsible, but he wasn't arrested. It happened at the Meadow Apartments near Alta and Decatur around 10 p.m. Thursday.More >
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >
O.J. Simpson is getting added protection in a Nevada prison as his life might be in danger according to a report.More >
Metro Police on Friday arrested Aaron Park, age 39, in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened about 1:35 p.m. near Flamingo and Maryland.More >
A four-year-old girl was seriously injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way Friday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
