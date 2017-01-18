1 critically injured in Henderson townhouse fire

Henderson firefighters on the scene of a townhouse fire on Jan. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Firefighters battled an early morning fire Wednesday in Henderson where one person was critically injured.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a medical call just before 3 a.m. that quickly turned into a fire response once they saw flames inside a townhouse located at the 300 block of Gayle Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard and Major Avenue.

The fire started in an upstairs bedroom and one woman was injured according to the HFD. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation along with the amount of damage.

