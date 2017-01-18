Vegas bettors turn $300 into $28K thanks to Packers wins

Russ Axelrod, shown right, displays the $28,000 betting slip for a Packers win against Atlanta in the NFC title game. (Vince Sapienza/FOX5)

Russ Axelrod, of Las Vegas, is arguably the biggest Green Bay Packer fan on earth right now.

Over the last two months, Axelrod and a friend bet on the Pack to win each of their games up until now. In the first of eight wins, Axelrod and a friend bet $300 on Green Bay. A victor, Axelrod used the payout from the Packers' 27-13 win against Philadelphia to bet for Green Bay's next game against the Houston Texans.

Axelrod won that bet and used the payout for the following Packers game. That scenario played out six more times, the latest of which came in dramatic fashion with a last second field goal against Dallas.

On social media, Axelrod's betting slip for a payout of more than $28,000 went viral along with his story.

My boy in Vegas bet $300 on the Packers money line (to win) 8 wks ago. He reinvested the winnings each week. Tonight $300 became $28,213 ???? pic.twitter.com/1tcZnZcJHV — Jonathan Shecter (@SheckyGreen) January 16, 2017

As that went viral, word got out that Axelrod and the friend let it ride once more on Green Bay, who are in the NFC title game against the favored Atlanta Falcons.

A Packers straight-up win on the money line bet would net Axelrod a little over $76,000. All of this off of a $300 bet.

The $28,000-bet was already his biggest sports betting win of his life. But, with so much money that he stands to earn, Axelrod is keeping things in perspective.

He and other friends spent the Tuesday after the Packers miracle win to buy food and drinks for the homeless, which is something he does monthly.

"It doesn't take a lot of money to make a difference," Axelrod said, as he collected $200 worth of Del Taco food. "We're going to feed over a 100 people today."

The genesis of the bet mirrored a similar situation from last season. He and three other friends bet on the Cowboys to run the table then.

With two pals bowing out this time, Axelrod and the remaining buddy counted on the Packers after something the team's star quarterback said.

"Aaron Rodgers comes out and says they're going to run the table," Axelrod recalled. "I take the article and text my friends who were all in the bet last year. I said, 'Who are we going to question Aaron Rodgers? Let's do it.'"

The two pals who dropped out feared a similar result from last year. He recalled there were a lot of finger-pointing and ribbing over their bowing out.

"My one friend's wife on Facebook said, 'It's the worst decision he has ever made,'" Axelrod recalled.

Axelrod said he hasn't taken any money from the wins and each bet was on the Packers money line.

"We're sort of going for the story of legend," Axelrod pointed out. "The money is great. It will help us do a lot of good things. We're going to give some to charity. We'll do this and that. The gamblers sort of see the drive, which is the things of legend, which we all dream of."

Axelrod likened the winning streak as a play on the stock market.

"It's like buying a stock for $300 and not looking at it for 10 years," Axelrod said. "The only difference is I have to look at it every week.

If the Packers pull it out, Axelrod and his friend plan to bet on the team in the Super Bowl. If it goes that far, they stand to win between $150,000 and $200,000, depending on the odds.

