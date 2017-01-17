Teen, mother in custody after Chaparral grad's killing

A teenager and his mother, who were being sought in connection to the killing of a standout college athlete from the Las Vegas Valley, were taken into custody Tuesday.

Tianna Thomas, 37, and her 17-year-old son were arrested in connection to the death of 18-year-old Richard Nelson.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen suspect was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on a count of murder with a deadly weapon. The boy's mother was taken to Clark County Detention Center on a count of accessory to murder with a deadly weapon.

The suspects were being sought after Nelson's shooting death on Jan. 15. According to police, a fight took place in the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, which is near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, between several females.

Nelson tried to break up the fight when another male fired multiple shots at him, police said. The suspect and several others involved in the fight left the scene in a vehicle.

Nelson's death marked the fourth homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Nelson graduated from Chaparral High School last year. He gained admission to Missouri State University where he played on the school's football team.

Police noted the teen suspect's identity is being withheld until he is certified through the Clark County District Attorney's Office as an adult.

