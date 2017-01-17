Teen, mother in custody after Chaparral grad's killing

Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A plane at Henderson Executive Airport rolled into a fence and down a rocky area, causing significant damage, an airport spokesperson said.More >
A husband and wife said they're unable to enjoy their vacation to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary because workers at the Trump Hotel refused to let them use their Segways inside the property.More >
A man is dead and police said a neighbor is responsible, but he wasn't arrested. It happened at the Meadow Apartments near Alta and Decatur around 10 p.m. Thursday.More >
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >
O.J. Simpson is getting added protection in a Nevada prison as his life might be in danger according to a report.More >
Metro Police on Friday arrested Aaron Park, age 39, in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened about 1:35 p.m. near Flamingo and Maryland.More >
A four-year-old girl was seriously injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way Friday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.More >
