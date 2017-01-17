Henderson police investigating robbery at Citibank

Henderson police investigate a bank robbery near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway on Jan. 17, 2017. (Katie Darwiche/Facebook)

Henderson police said they are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 12:12 p.m. at the Citibank near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

Police said a male suspect was armed with a gun when he robbed the bank.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

