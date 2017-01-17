1 killed in rollover crash on 215

A female driver was killed in a rollover crash on Jan. 14, 2017. (Source: NHP)

Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a rollover crash.

Troopers responded to the incident on Saturday at 3:23 a.m.

Citing the preliminary investigation, NHP said a 2000 GMC Jimmy was eastbound on south 215 approaching the Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps when the driver entered the right shoulder and overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to rollover.

The female driver was ejected, NHP said. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center where she later died, NHP said.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, NHP said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will later release the identity of the driver.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.