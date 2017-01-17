Nevada inmate, 81, serving sex assault term dies in prison - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada inmate, 81, serving sex assault term dies in prison

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Richmond (Source: NDOC) Daniel Richmond (Source: NDOC)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Officials say an 81-year-old inmate who had been behind bars for more than 36 years after his conviction in a sex assault case in Las Vegas has died in prison.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that Daniel C. Richmond died Saturday in a medical unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Records show that Richmond also used the name Vincent Carson.

He was sentenced in November 1980 to 20 years to life with the possibility of parole after being found guilty at trial in Clark County District Court of sexual assault with victim under 16.

Prison officials say the Carson City coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:49:11 GMT
    Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:05:17 GMT
    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.