Escaped inmate captured by Metro police

An inmate who walked away from Jean Conservation Camp has been recaptured.

Authorities said April Barth was taken into custody Monday at 3 p.m. by Las Vegas Metro police and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

No new charges have been filed against Barth, authorities said. She will be returned to Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center.

Barth is serving 12 to 48 months for attempted grand larceny, authorities said.

