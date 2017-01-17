Escaped inmate captured by Metro police - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Escaped inmate captured by Metro police

Posted: Updated:
April Barth (Source: NDOC) April Barth (Source: NDOC)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An inmate who walked away from Jean Conservation Camp has been recaptured.

Authorities said April Barth was taken into custody Monday at 3 p.m. by Las Vegas Metro police and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

No new charges have been filed against Barth, authorities said. She will be returned to Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center.

Barth is serving 12 to 48 months for attempted grand larceny, authorities said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.