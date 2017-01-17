Metro investigating woman's death

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found inside a Las Vegas apartment.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious death Monday at 9:46 a.m. in the 400 block of north Lamb Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue.

Officers found a woman deceased inside of an apartment, according to Las Vegas Metro police. It was later determined the woman sustained gunshot wounds.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a relative went to check on the victim after not hearing from her and found her dead inside the apartment.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will later release the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

