Genealogy site Family Tree Now draws privacy questions

A genealogy website that offers users a way to find possible ancestors is drawing backlash from people who fear their personal information is up for grabs.

“It’s just another intrusive app,” said Las Vegas resident Robert Rutlidge.

The website is Family Tree Now, which is an online database.

“It has its good points and its bad points,” said Rutlidge. “It allows people to connect to something, but, at the same time, like you said, our information is public and everybody has access to it.”

Sometimes information on genealogy sites isn’t correct, though. Rutlidge checked his information and found errors among some factual information.

Launched in 2014, Family Tree Now states its mission is to create the best free genealogy site in the world. The site claims to have one of the largest collections of genealogy records anywhere. Accessing the site is easy, which requires a first and last name and state of residence. That’s where some say the database gets creepy. Not only will it list your name and address, but it also lists the names and addresses of relatives as well.

As a parent, Ryan Doyle sees the red flags.

“I think the concern is obviously for younger folks, teenagers, children of that nature,” said Doyle. “Especially for sites asking for any personal information, date of birth, social security number.”

“Parents should be careful of what their kids are doing on the computer,” said Doyle. “Now a days, regardless of where they’re going or what information they’re putting in especially on social media sites, even genealogy websites.”

Though much of the information found on the site is public record, you can opt out to be removed from it’s listing.

You can opt-out from Family Tree Now at this link.

