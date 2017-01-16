Law enforcement pays tribute to NLVPD Det. Chad Parque

Members of an honor guard stands next to a flag-draped casket of North Las Vegas police Det. Chad Parque on Jan. 17, 2017. (FOX5)

Law enforcement officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley paid tribute Tuesday to Det. Chad Parque who died in a crash earlier this month.

Parque's procession and funeral service affected traffic during the late morning and afternoon as his body was accompanied by fellow officers.

North Las Vegas police said the motorcade escorted Parque's hearse and his family from Palm Mortuary Northwest to Central Christian Church, which is just off U.S. 95 at Russell Road in Henderson.

The motorcade resumed just after 2 p.m. in route to Palm Mortuary, where Parque's burial was set.

Honor guard marching in honor of Det. Chad Parque @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/uS3B3USXC6 — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) January 18, 2017

Law enforcement from across the state and across the country present today to lay Det. Parque to rest @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/Tlv5vRfj97 — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) January 18, 2017

Parque passed away on Jan. 7 after he was involved in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

