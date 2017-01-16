Law enforcement pays tribute to NLVPD Det. Chad Parque - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Law enforcement pays tribute to NLVPD Det. Chad Parque

Posted: Updated:
Members of an honor guard stands next to a flag-draped casket of North Las Vegas police Det. Chad Parque on Jan. 17, 2017. (FOX5) Members of an honor guard stands next to a flag-draped casket of North Las Vegas police Det. Chad Parque on Jan. 17, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Law enforcement officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley paid tribute Tuesday to Det. Chad Parque who died in a crash earlier this month.

Parque's procession and funeral service affected traffic during the late morning and afternoon as his body was accompanied by fellow officers.

North Las Vegas police said the motorcade escorted Parque's hearse and his family from Palm Mortuary Northwest to Central Christian Church, which is just off U.S. 95 at Russell Road in Henderson.

The motorcade resumed just after 2 p.m. in route to Palm Mortuary, where Parque's burial was set. 

Parque passed away on Jan. 7 after he was involved in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

RELATED

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:49:11 GMT
    Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:05:17 GMT
    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.