Barricade near Buffalo and Alta ends; person in custody

A person who barricaded himself inside a home Monday and drew a heavy police response in northwest Las Vegas is in custody.

According to police, officers originally responded to the 7700 block of Cherry River Drive, near Buffalo and Alta drives, for a welfare check at 9:12 a.m.

A man inside a home in the area refused to get out, police said. A female that was inside was able to escape.

Police were not sure whether the man was armed. However, the department mentioned the person is known for having weapons in the past.

Police took the man in custody just before 6 p.m. after surrendering to officers without incident. There were no weapons involved, according to police.

The street and a nearby park were closed to the public. Neighboring residents were also ordered to evacuate, police said.

Johnson Junior High School, which is located in the area of the barricade, was not affected due to classes being out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

