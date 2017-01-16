Barricade near Buffalo and Alta ends; person in custody - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Barricade near Buffalo and Alta ends; person in custody

Posted: Updated:
The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5) The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person who barricaded himself inside a home Monday and drew a heavy police response in northwest Las Vegas is in custody.

According to police, officers originally responded to the 7700 block of Cherry River Drive, near Buffalo and Alta drives, for a welfare check at 9:12 a.m.

A man inside a home in the area refused to get out, police said. A female that was inside was able to escape.

Police were not sure whether the man was armed. However, the department mentioned the person is known for having weapons in the past.

Police took the man in custody just before 6 p.m. after surrendering to officers without incident. There were no weapons involved, according to police.

The street and a nearby park were closed to the public. Neighboring residents were also ordered to evacuate, police said.

Johnson Junior High School, which is located in the area of the barricade, was not affected due to classes being out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.