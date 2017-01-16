1 killed after crash on US 93 north of Las Vegas Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 93 on Jan. 16, 2016. (Source: NHP)

One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, of Nevada Highway Patrol, the incident was reported at 12:03 p.m. in the area of U.S. 93 and State Route 168, which is located near Coyote Springs.

NHP said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 93, north of mile marker 82 in Clark County at the same a semi-truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 93. For unknown reasons, the Dodge crossed into the path of the semi-tuck and collided head-on. Both vehicles caught fire as a result.

An occupant in the pickup died at the scene while the semi-truck driver was flown to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. 93 was blocked as a result of the crash, NHP reported. The highway is expected to close for "several hours" for an investigation and clean-up. NHP advised motorists to use State Route 168 as an alternate route.

Coyote Springs is about 55 miles north of the Las Vegas Valley.

