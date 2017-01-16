Las Vegas businesses hold fundraisers for NLVPD detective

Two businesses in Las Vegas are holding fundraisers to benefit fallen North Las Vegas police Det. Chad Parque Monday.

Pizza 9 Las Vegas will be donating 100 percent of profits earned between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. to the family of the detective. The restaurant is located at 3620 east Flamingo Road, near Sandhill Road.

Look Style Society will provide men’s haircuts for free for veterans, police officers, firefighters and paramedics in exchange for donations. The money raised will benefit the detective’s family. The shop will also sell $5 raffle tickets. The event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. The participating location is at Tivoli Village at 430 south Rampart Boulevard, near Alta Drive.

Detective Parque died after he was involved in a wrong-way crash on Jan. 6. He was a 10-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department.

