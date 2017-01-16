Gunfire prompts search in Las Vegas neighborhood

The side of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Feb. 16, 2016. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police searched a neighborhood early Monday morning after gunshots were fired near officers.

According to Lt. David Gordon, of Metro, at 3:41 a.m. officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Flamingo Road, near Mountain Vista Street when they heard gun shots nearby. The officers immediately sought cover.

No injuries were reported, Gordon said.

A search was conducted in the neighborhood, but no suspects were found, Gordon said.

