Homicide detectives investigating stabbing in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after one person died in a stabbing.

Officers responded to the incident at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way, near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way.

Police said two males were involved in the stabbing incident inside of a home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will later release the identity of the deceased.

