Red Rock waives fees for MLK Day

A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Feb. 14, 2016. (Robert Noble/FOX5)

Red Rock Canyon is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by waiving fees for visitors.

The scenic drive entrance fee, which is usually $7 per car, will be waived. Other fees such as overnight camping will remain in effect.

Hours for the scenic drive are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials suggest arriving before 10 a.m. to avoid long lines and congestion.

Red Rock features rock climbing, horseback riding, miles of hiking and mountain biking rails and more.

