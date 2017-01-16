Downtown Las Vegas MLK parade to draw thousands

People gather for the Martin Luther King, Jr Parade in an undated image. (File)

One of the nation’s most popular Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parades will take place in downtown Las Vegas Monday.

Thousands of people are expected in downtown to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s theme is “Living the Dream: Reviving the Spirit of Empowerment.”

The 35th annual parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Fourth Street and Gass avenue, then head north on Fourth Street to Ogden Avenue, where it ends.

Road closures are planned from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The parade will feature floats, exotic vehicles, marching bands, dancers, public officials and more. It is sponsored by MGM Resorts.

More information on the parade and other events honoring Dr. King. can be found online here.

