One dead, one injured after fatal crash in south Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

One dead, one injured after fatal crash in south Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
(FOX5) -

One person is dead and another is injured after a motorcycle crash on the Interstate 15 and Blue Diamond Sunday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash at 9:04 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person was transported to the University Medical Center in unknown condition, according to NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel.

Blue Diamond at I-15 remain closed pending investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto the CD access road.

Stay with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.