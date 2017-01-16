One dead, one injured after fatal crash in south Las Vegas

One person is dead and another is injured after a motorcycle crash on the Interstate 15 and Blue Diamond Sunday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash at 9:04 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person was transported to the University Medical Center in unknown condition, according to NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel.

Fatal crash 15 north SR160 motorcycle down 1 deceased 1 transported to UMC. All lanes of 15 diverted onto CD access road @DriveSafeNV — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 16, 2017

Blue Diamond at I-15 remain closed pending investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto the CD access road.

