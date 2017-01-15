Former Chaparral HS football player killed in shooting

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday night where a teen lost his life after a fight broke out in front of a home.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, at about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Police said they located a teen at the location who was shot multiple times outside of a residence. He was then transported to Sunrise Hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Sunday, the person killed was identified as 18-year-old Richard Nelson by a Chaparral high school coach.

Nelson earned second-team all-state honors as a senior running back and linebacker for Chaparral in 2015. He was also a tailback at Missouri State.

Police said Saturday's incident began when a fight broke out between two groups of people in their late teens, when an unknown suspect then fired multiple shots, striking the victim, before leaving the scene when Metro arrived.

The victim was assisting another family member who was involved in the fight according to authorities when he was shot.

Police said they are searching for the shooter and a silver car connected to the incident.

Metro also confirmed that all parties knew each other and the incident was not gang related.

This was the fourth homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

