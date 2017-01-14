Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer struck by vehicle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer struck by vehicle

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
(FOX5) -

A Las Vegas Metro officer was struck by a vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

The officer was dragged by the vehicle for a few feet on South Rancho Drive and West Sirius Avenue, according to police. The officers condition is unknown, although police say the officer is up and walking. 

The suspect has been arrested. Sirius Avenue will remain closed pending investigation.

Stay with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story. 

