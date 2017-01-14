PD: Two suspects sought in bank robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Two suspects sought in bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Police released the following photos of two bank robbery suspects (FOX5).

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a bank robbery near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Avenue earlier this week. 

The suspects entered a bank and used firearms to demand money from employees shortly after 4 p.m on Jan. 10. The suspects fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police release.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, medium build and 5'5" to 5'6" in height. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored hat.

The second suspect is also a black male in his 20's, medium build and 5'5" to 5'6" in height. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a black and green hat.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

