NFL sources: Raiders to file for relocation to Las Vegas

Renderings were presented of a stadium built for the NFL's Raiders on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

National Football League insiders report the Oakland Raiders are filing for relocation to Las Vegas.

Saturday, NFL writer Ian Rapoport reported that sources familiar with the situation have said the team will file relocation papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said previously that if the Raiders decide they can't make it work in Oakland and they want to file for relocation, then their window to file is from playoff elimination to Feb. 15.

Analysts said more NFL team owners were already getting behind a Raiders move to Las Vegas after a meeting in New York on Wednesday,

Nevada lawmakers have also also approved funding for a $1.9 billion NFL stadium, using private and public money, but questions remain after casino mogul Sheldon Adelson said he can "live without the deal."

When the Raiders officially file, the league and its owners will begin a process that reportedly should take several weeks. This would then set up a vote of the owners in March with 24 votes needed to send the Raiders to Las Vegas.

Previously an NFL owner told Bleacher Report the chances of the Las Vegas Raiders becoming a reality "could be as high as 75 percent."

