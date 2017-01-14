Family, friends mourn young woman hit by out-of-control truck

Candles were lit during a vigil on Owens Avenue near Walnut Road after a weather-related crash that killed Jawney Pope. (FOX5)

Family and friends gathered near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Walnut Road on Friday night to remember the young woman killed a crash.

Police say the driver of a truck lost control, drove onto a sidewalk and hit the woman.

Family identified Jawney Pope as the woman killed in that wreck. She was 26 years old and had three young children.

RELATED

Police say the truck lost control because the road was wet and slippery. The truck then spun sideways, jumped the curb and struck Pope.

"I'm just hurt, I'm lost, I'm lost without my best friend," Armetrius Lewis, Pope's mother, told FOX5. "She's not only just my daughter, she was my best friend."

Lewis said she was still in shock over the loss and wasn't sure what to do next, partly because she hasn't gotten closure yet. That's why she wants to meet the man who was behind the wheel of the truck before the crash.

"Put us at ease, please, and come forward and tell me who you are," Lewis said. "I don't blame you sir, I understand accidents are accidents, I forgive you sir."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.