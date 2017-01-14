End of 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' hits home for Cubans in Las Vegas

Reyner Montesino says he arrived in Las Vegas from Cuba in October 2016 to seek asylum in the U.S. (FOX5)

With under a week left in his administration, President Barack Obama moved to end a policy that would have given a path of citizenship to Cubans who seek asylum on American shores.

Public opinion among Cubans already living in the U.S. is unfavorable over the end of the so-called "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" policy.

With more than 20,000 Cuban-Americans living in Las Vegas, the policy's end hit home for families across the Valley.

Reyner Montesino claimed asylum in Las Vegas last October. Montesino is grateful over the policy, but he's still sad for the friends and family he left behind in Cuba.

"I am Cuban. I am coming for freedom. I am coming for opportunity. I disagree with my government. (I) disagree with the system," Montesino explained, recalling his first words he spoke upon stepping on American soil.

Arriving on Oct. 12, 2016, Montesino sought political asylum and subsequently reunited with family members already in the U.S.

"This is one of the happiest moments in my life," Montesino said of his arrival.

The end of Wet Foot, Dry Foot brought to an end the opportunity for Cuban immigrants from heading to the U.S.

"Before yesterday people thought, 'OK, we are suffering, but we have the opportunity to go to the United States,'" Montesino pointed out. "Whereas two days ago, a Cuban national could walk up to the border and say I am a Cuban national and get paroled into the United States. Now they will get put into immigration proceedings like everybody else."

For some, the underlying view for the policy's repeal is a logical next step in improvement of Cuban-American relations

Still, lawyers like Jocelyn Cortez from De Castroverde Law Group are left to adjusting to changes in the immigration policy.

"It will affect the people that are en route and didn't make it to the border before yesterday's announcement," Cortez observes.

For Montesino's path to the U.S, he flew from Cuba to Madrid, Spain, then to Cancun, Mexico. From Mexico, he made it to Las Vegas, where he will still be allowed to stay and apply for residency.

But, going forward, new arrivals will have to apply for asylum like anybody else.

"I have many friends in Cuba who now their dreams are over," Montesino woefully says.

Overall, Montesino is hoping the improving Cuba-America relationship will have a positive effect on the island. As of now, though, his friends and family back in Cuba aren't feeling the benefits, according to him.

