With new snow, Mt. Charleston braces for visitor surge

Ski lifts are shown at Lee Canyon in this undated photo. (FOX5)

A winter storm over Thursday and Friday brought almost two feet of fresh powder to parts of Mount Charleston.

Lee Canyon ski and snowboard resort saw 18 inches of snow fall over those two days.

With that, the attractions in the mountains are preparing for a surge in visitors over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, winter sports enthusiasts braved the slick, snow-covered road to hit the slopes. Some had to make a special trip to the store just for tire chains.

"Perfect timing, right before the holiday weekend," said Jim Seely of Lee Canyon. "So we're expecting a crowd of a bunch of people to come up and have fun this weekend."

Ahead of the weekend, crews were plowing streets, so driving conditions shouldn't be too much of a problem.

Seely, though, recommended folks who are going in groups to ride together. He says parking spots fill up fast.

Nevada Highway Patrol will also be on the mountain this weekend. In the past, troopers closed roads heading to the mountains because of overcrowding.

NHP advised visitors to arrive by the early afternoon.

Seely finally reminded people to purchase a lift ticket in advance to guarantee an epic visit to the mountains.

"Just in case there's limitations with traffic, you can show law enforcement you have reservations up at the resort," Seely said.

Lee Canyon opens daily at 9 a.m.

